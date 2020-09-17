Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday that it would be strange to play in the empty stadium, but his team has opted to stay in the IPL ‘bio bubble’ and play without fans. The IPL is scheduled to begin on September 19, while RCB will play their first match on September 21. Virat also said that he is happy that during this tournament he will have the chance to make many people happy together. The RCB team arrived in the UAE on 21 August and have been in practice for two weeks.

‘No team player is frustrated or disappointed’

Virat said at the virtual press conference, ‘The biggest challenge was to accept the situation. We have learned to adopt and compliment what is available, including the bio bubble. Now we feel relaxed. He said, ‘If we do not accept then we would be sad or disappointed by the surrounding environment, but every member of my team has a smile on their face. No despair or disappointment. ‘ The IPL will be played without an audience for the first time and Virat said that it is the time.

‘It would be weird to play without fans’

He said, ‘It will be strange, it cannot be denied. However, after practice sessions and practice matches, the perception has changed a bit. Virat said, ‘Finally we started playing because we love the game. Audiences are an important part of the game, but you don’t play for it. Having the stadium empty does not mean that there will be any shortfall in our performance. He said, ‘There is a big reason behind all this and we have time to give so many people a chance to be happy.’

RCB Squad 2020: Virat Kohli (captain), Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Josh Philip, Moin Ali, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Dan Stein, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Paddikal, Shivam Dubey , Umesh Yadav, Gurkirat Man Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.