Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has praised his teammate AB de Villiers for the unbeaten 73-run knock played by the South African batsman on Monday, thanks to 194 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Bangalore Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Succeeded to score. After the match, Virat Kohli said that the team was looking towards the score of 160–165 runs but de Villiers’ innings gave him a stronger score. Kohli struggled in this match but de Villiers scored consistently fast. Both shared a 100-run partnership.

After the match, Kohli said, “The discussion was to get around 165 runs, but we reached 195, you know why. That was a great innings. I thought I would start hitting some balls but they came And started hitting with the third ball. After that he said that he is feeling good. Only de Villiers can do it. On the basis of his innings we could aim for 195. I am happy that we can partner and my The place was the best place to watch him play. “

On the team’s victory, Kohli said, “This is a great win in front of a strong team. It was very important before going into a busy week. The arrival of Chris Maurice has strengthened the bowling of the team. We are very happy with the total Were.”

