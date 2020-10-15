Team India and Indian Premier League Franchise team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB) The captain of Virat Kohli, whether it is international cricket or IPL matches, is always seen playing in white shoes. During batting, Virat is seen only in white shoes on the field. He himself explained why he comes out to bat wearing white shoes. During Instagram Live, he told Manchester City footballer Pep Guardiola that I like to play in white shoes. It is like superstition for me.

Rahul pulls off Virat over drop catch, gets solid reply

Virat said, ‘I like to play in white shoes, especially batting. This is superstitious for me. When I bat, this is my zone and I want to perform very close to myself. 31-year-old Virat Kohli made his international debut in 2008. Guardiola was also asked by Virat how he had been changing the color of his shoes, to which he replied, ‘When I used to play, all the shoes were black, now it is very difficult to find black shoes. Once I wore red shoes, my mentor and best manager Johan Cruyffy noticed and forced me to change black shoes. ‘

Imran said this while carrying drinks on the field for CSK players

During the chat, Guardiola told Virat that playing in an empty stadium feels like a ‘friendly match’ is going on. 49-year-old Pep Guardiola said, ‘It’s not the same without people. It looks like a friendly match is going on, we have to do it, it should go on. When everything is safe, we have to bring people back to the stadium. It feels so strange without them. We miss the fans, playing in an empty stadium is absolutely weird. ‘

Dale Steyn praises Nortje, also tells Joffra Archer a good bowler

Virat has played 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is for Team India. The IPL is being played in the United Arab Emirates this year due to Kovid-19. The RCB team’s performance so far has been quite good. The team has to play its next match against Kings XI Punjab today. The last time this season was a match between these two teams, then Kings XI Punjab won by 97 runs. RCB are currently third in the points table with five wins and 10 points in seven matches.