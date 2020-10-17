RCB suffered a defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League match played on Thursday. In this match, Virat Kohli sent the team’s star batsman AB de Villiers to bat at number six. Virat Kohli’s decision is getting a lot of criticism. In such a situation, there is a possibility that AB de Villiers got down to bat at number four against Rajasthan Royals as before.

De Villiers had scored an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls on a difficult pitch against Kolkata Knight Riders before the match against Punjab. But Washington Sundar and Shivam Dubey were sent against Punjab before them.

Former England player Pietersen raised questions about Kohli’s decision. He said, “De Villiers has been playing cricket for 15 years. He has played all types of bowlers. Your best batsman should bowl as many balls as possible. If he plays 24-25 balls, which those two batsmen played, then She was out on the ball, she would go out of the ground. “

RCB’s strategy of sending de Villiers late did not work at all against Kings XI Punjab. De Villiers came in to bat at number six and could only score two runs.

Sunil Gavaskar also criticized Kohli’s decision, saying that by sending Dubey first, RCB gave de Villiers a chance to play two overs less.

However, Virat Kohli defended his decision. Kohli said that he wanted to maintain the combination of left and right. But after this experiment is not successful against Kings XI Punjab, de Villiers is likely to play at his pre-decided number four. RCB will clash with Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

