Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli made history as he scored his 10th against Delhi Capitals (DC). He became the first Indian to complete 9 thousand runs in T20 cricket. Earlier, Virat reached close to this figure during an unbeaten 72-run stand against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Prior to this match, Virat Kohli had 5502 runs in 181 matches in the name of IPL. Overall, Kohli is the seventh batsman to score 9000 runs in T20 cricket. He crossed this charismatic figure, hitting Harshal Patel in the 271st match. Kohli had 8990 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 41.05 in 270 innings before this match.

Talking about the highest runs in T20 cricket, Chris Gayle is at the forefront of this list. Gayle has 13296 runs in 404 matches. After that, Kieran Pollard is at second place after scoring 10370 runs. Pollard has played a total of 517 matches. Shoaib Malik 9926, Brandon McCallum 9922, David Warner 9451 and Aaron Finch 9148 make it to the list after this.

Apart from this, Kohli has also come close to completing 200 sixes in the IPL. Kohli is currently ranked sixth in the list of batsmen with the most sixes in the tournament. He has a total of 192 sixes in the IPL. If Kohli hits 8 sixes, he will be the fourth Indian batsman to score 200 sixes in the IPL. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma have done so before.