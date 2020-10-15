RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020: In the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. The match will be played in Sharjah from 7:30 pm. Kings XI Punjab’s performance in this season has been very poor and they have won only one of the 7 matches, while they have lost in 6 matches. At the same time, Bangalore has performed well this season, winning 5 out of 7 matches and is third in the points table. Even though the performance of Kings XI has been disappointing so far, but there is no dearth of batsmen. Punjab captain KL Rahul has scored the highest runs in this IPL so far and he has an orange cap. Rahul has scored 387 runs in 7 matches, while Mayank Agarwal has scored 337 runs in 7 matches. Both these batsmen are the highest run scorer in IPL.

These 3 unique records can make Virat Kohli

If Bangalore captain Virat Kohli hits 3 sixes against Punjab, he will complete 200 sixes in IPL. Apart from this, if he hits 6 fours in this match, then he will become the batsman to hit 500 fours in the IPL. Let us tell you that the record of maximum sixes in IPL is in the name of Universal boss Chris Gayle. Gayle has made a unique record by hitting 326 sixes in IPL so far. The highest number of fours in the IPL are Shikhar Dhawan (549).

AB de Villiers can also make this record

AB de Villiers, who played a stormy innings of 73 off 33 balls in the last match, is also very close to making a special record. If AB de Villiers scores 48 against Kings XI Punjab, he will complete 4000 runs by playing from Bangalore side. By the way, the de Villiers had batted in the last match, seeing it, it seems that in this match, rain of sixes can be seen.

Gayle’s return will strengthen Punjab’s batting

Even though Punjab’s performance so far this season has been disappointing, but the performance of its batsmen is growing. This can be gauged from the fact that KL Rahul still holds the Orange Cap. Apart from this, Mayank Agarwal occupies the second number. Gayle’s return could make the team’s batting even more dangerous. If Gayle played in this match, then the rain of sixes on the field is certain.