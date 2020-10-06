In the battle of ‘Sartaj’ of the Kaun Banega point table on Monday, the Indian Capitals proved their superiority by winning by 59 runs over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Batting first, Delhi made a strong score of 196 runs led by Marcus Stoinis. After this Kagiso Rabada and Akshar Patel’s brilliant bowling helped Bangalore to 137 runs. Rabada also captured the Purple Cap by taking four wickets. During this match, RCB captain Virat Kohli violated the International Cricket Council (ICC) Kovid-19 protocol by accidentally slapping the ball while fielding.

Virat Kohli became the first Indian batsman to do so in T20 cricket

In the match against Delhi at the Dubai International Stadium, Kohli, while fielding on short cover, stopped the ball coming at his side and then applied saliva to it. The incident happened in the third over of Delhi’s innings when opener Prithvi Shaw drove the third ball of fast bowler Navdeep Saini. However, Kohli immediately realized his mistake.

Why RCB captain Virat missed CSK’s win before the match against DC

Last week, Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa slammed the ball while fielding against Kolkata Knight Riders. The ICC banned the use of saliva to shine the ball in June this year due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. According to the standard operating procedure of the game, “If the player applies saliva to the ball, the umpire will deal with this situation and will be generous during the initial phase of keeping pace with this new process of the players but further warn the team on such an incident Will go. ‘

The ICC guidelines state that a team can be issued two warnings in each innings but a five-run penalty will be imposed for the frequent use of saliva on the ball. The umpires must clear the ball whenever saliva is used on the ball.

MI vs RR: Rajasthan captain Steve Smith gave indications of change in the team