India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli changed the name on his Twitter handle to Simranjit Singh on Monday (21 September) in honor of the ‘Kovid Nayak’ who played a key role during the Corona virus epidemic.

RCB players during the IPL will honor those helping the needy during the Kovid-19 epidemic. In this sequence, the batsman AB de Villiers changed his name on the twitter handle to Paritosh Pant.

The jerseys that RCB players wore during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday had ‘My Kovid Hero’ written on them. Simranjit Singh is one such hero from Chandigarh who, despite his deafness, helped the needy during the epidemic.

Umesh Yadav has also tweeted with his changed jersey.

This Real Challenger, Shahnawaz Shaikh even sold his car to buy oxygen cylinders for the needy. Saluting his selflessness, I am wearing a jersey dedicated to him and all the other real challengers this season. Share your #MyCovidHeroes storywith us.#WeAreChallengers #RealChallengers pic.twitter.com/bhTr6KWEe9 – Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) September 21, 2020

After the half-centuries of young Devadatta Paddikkal and veteran AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made a positive start to their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. Playing his first match in the IPL, Padikkal scored 56 runs with the help of eight fours off 42 balls while De Villiers smashed 51 off 30 balls which included four fours and two sixes.

With these innings played at the beginning of the innings and at the end of the innings, RCB scored 163 runs for five wickets after being invited to bat first. In response, the Sunrisers were dismissed for 153 runs in 19.4 overs. Johnny Bairstow (61 off 43 balls, six fours, two sixes) and Manish Pandey (34 off 33 balls, three fours, one six) added 71 runs for the second wicket.