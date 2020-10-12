Kolkata Knight Riders captained by Dinesh Karthik (Dinesh Karthik) in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captained by Virat Kohli at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (KKR).Both teams have won their last matches. Bangalore (RCB), captained by Virat Kohli, defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK), captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni), in a one-sided match. At the same time, Kolkata (KKR) snatched victory from the mouth of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Bangalore’s team is achieving rhythm

Initially Bangalore (RCB) did not perform as well, but gradually the team gained momentum and is now in excellent form. Captain Kohli (Virat Kohli) has shown his form in the last three matches. Against Chennai, he had scored 90 not out standing alone and gave a strong score to the team, which his team was also successful in defending.

Bangalore’s batting is strong

Apart from Kohli (Kohli), Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal has been in form from the beginning. He has impressed with his performance. He has a good opening partner as Aaron Finch. Finch had failed against Chennai (CSK), but Finch has also done well so far. The team has another star batsman in the form of AB De Villiers. The team’s batting looks strong under all these. The lower order is Shivam Dube who can hit big shots. In the previous match, Bangalore gave Chris Morris a chance. Maurice (Morris) is also known for players who can hit big shots.

Virat is not worried about bowling

At the same time, Kohli is not too worried about bowling. Isuru Udhana of Sri Lanka, along with Navdeep Saini, has shared the pace of fast bowling well. Maurice (Morris) took three wickets against Chennai (CSK). Maurice had conceded just 19 runs in four overs and Saini conceded 18 runs.

Ace trump card

In the spin, Yuzvendra Chahal is the only trump card for Kohli. Washington Sundar has strengthened its side by taking two crucial wickets against Chennai (CSK). Sharjah field is small and it can be a bit risky to go with spinners. Virat Kohli, including Dube, landed in the last match with six bowlers. Probably Kohli should include an extra batsman in the match.

KKR’s spin duo is powerful

Talk about Kolkata Knight Riders, the performance of the spinners, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy for the team can be a worry for any team. In the last match too, Sunil Narine did not let Punjab (KXIP) win two great over throws. Although the action of Narine has been reported. Varun Chakravarthy also supports him well in the middle overs. Captain Dinesh Karthik (Dinesh Karthik) has also publicly confessed that both of them are very important for him. But one of the best batsmen in the world will be Kohli (Kohli) in front and the field will also be small. In such a situation, how effective Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy are.

Pace bowlers are also doing well

In fast bowling, Shivam Mavi did not play in the last match. In his place, the famous Krishna (Prasidh Krishna) was given a chance. Famous had also influenced a lot. Kolkata’s fast bowling attack is strong. Apart from Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Famous and Mavi are all performing well.



Karthik is coming in color

The good thing for Kolkata (KKR) in batting was that captain Karthik (Dinesh Karthik) had regained his form against Punjab (KXIP). Now it has to be seen to what extent the captain can continue him. Opener Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill are also in form. Gill had played a brilliant innings of 57 against Punjab. Now Kolkata’s concern is the form of Andre Russell. This season, Russell has not been able to show even a glimpse of the performance he is known for. Kolkata will expect Russell to return to his colors on this small ground.

Teams (Probable): Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi , Sidesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Benton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakraborty, M. Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain) Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikal, Abraham de Villiers, Joshua Philippe, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moin Ali, Pawan Deshpande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mohammad Siraj, Chris Maurice, Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa, Ken Richardson.