Virat becomes Simranjeet Singh
Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has named his name Simranjit Singh on Twitter. Not only on Twitter, but he will also play on the field with this jersey. All these jerseys would later be auctioned to fund the fight against Team Corona.
De Villiers became Paritosh Pant
Thunder opener AB de Villiers has adopted the name of Corona Warriors Paritosh Pant.
Chris Maurice adopted Nilachala’s name
In this sequence all-rounder Chris Maurice has adopted the name of Nilachala Parida.
Chahal became Dr. Nayak
The team’s spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has adopted the name of Dr. Nayak.
RCB has also shared a video message about this
