Virat becomes Simranjeet Singh Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has named his name Simranjit Singh on Twitter. Not only on Twitter, but he will also play on the field with this jersey. All these jerseys would later be auctioned to fund the fight against Team Corona.

De Villiers became Paritosh Pant Thunder opener AB de Villiers has adopted the name of Corona Warriors Paritosh Pant.

Chris Maurice adopted Nilachala’s name In this sequence all-rounder Chris Maurice has adopted the name of Nilachala Parida.

Chahal became Dr. Nayak The team’s spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has adopted the name of Dr. Nayak.

RCB has also shared a video message about this

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) introduced their new team jersey on Thursday ahead of their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which has decided to honor the heroes of Kovid-19. The team’s jersey reads ‘My Kovid Heroes’. Not only this, the players of the team captained by Virat decided to honor the Corona Warriors in a different way. In this sequence, many veteran players including Virat have changed their names to the name of Corona Warriors on Twitter.