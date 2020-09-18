The 13th season of the Indian Premier League is going to start from Saturday. Because of the Corona virus, very strict rules have been made about the bio bubble. It is very important for all teams to follow these rules. According to the information received, when the teams for IPL go from the hotel to the stadium for matches in the UAE, they will be accompanied by the same people who will be included in the bio bubble of the team hotel, which will include two waiters. Each team will travel in two buses. In India, the team used to travel on the same bus. The officials who will be involved in the match will also remain in this bubble.

A source from the UAE said, “When the team leaves the hotel for the stadium on match day, only 17 players and 12 coaching / support staff will be able to take two buses. Also two waiters and two logistic people. Those who are on the team Those who will be part of the bubble in the hotel will be able to travel with the team. You can use only 50 percent of the capacity of the bus here. “

He said, “Every person associated with IPL in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, be it Indian or any other nationality, they have to go through the Corona Test every sixth day. These people include stadium staff, pitch / ground staff and tournament The rest are people. “

In UAE, especially in Abu Dhabi, the protocols related to Kovid-19 are quite strict and IPL teams will have to accept them. After reaching UAE, 13 people of Chennai Super Kings came out as Kovid positive and then after that the physiotherapist of Delhi Capitals also came Kovid test positive. Since then, however, no other case has come to light.

Due to Kovid-19, the IPL is being held in UAE this time and that is why the audience will not be present in the stadium. The first match of the 13th season of IPL will be played on September 19 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2020: RCB will appreciate the contribution of Kovid-19 Warriors, Salute will be done in this special way