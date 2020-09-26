In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got off to a great start with a win against Mumbai Indians, but after that the team suffered two consecutive matches. CSK is seen struggling in both the bowling and batting department and in this situation, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also being questioned about the strategy and batting order. After the win against Rajasthan Royals, former cricketer Virender Sehwag gave Dhoni’s captaincy four out of 10 and he has taken a beating on CSK batsmen after the defeat against Delhi Capitals on 25 September (Friday). Veeru wrote on Twitter that CSK batsmen should come to play by offering glucose in the next match.

After CSK’s defeat against Delhi Capitals, Viru wrote on Twitter, ‘CSK’s batsmen are not being held. You have to come up with glucose to bat from the next game. Delhi Capitals scored 175 for three in 20 overs after being invited to bat on losing the toss in a match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Prithvi Shaw scored an innings of 64 runs, besides Rishabh Pant notched 37 and Shikhar Dhawan scored 35 runs. Talking about CSK bowlers, apart from Sam Curran, no other bowler could impress. Piyush Chawla took two wickets, but also spent runs at an economy rate of 8.20.

Chennai ke batsman simply not getting going. Glucose chadwaake aana padega next match se batting karne. – Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 26, 2020

In response, CSK’s team could only manage 131 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. The batting by the CSK batsmen was very slow and it affected the result of the match. Shane Watson scored 14 runs off 16 balls, Murali Vijay scored 10 runs off 15 balls, Rituraj Gaikwad scored 5 runs off 10 balls. Due to this performance of the top order batsmen, the required run-rate in the last 10 overs had become so much that even the other batsmen could not do much in the pressure. After this defeat, CSK has slipped to fifth position in the points table.