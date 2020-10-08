In Wednesday’s IPL match, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a close match. Chennai were leading much ahead for 11 overs but after this KKR bowlers bowled well and gave the team victory. The match took the valuable wicket of Kolkata spinner Varun Chakraborty MS Dhoni. On this, he said that it was a big thing to play against Mahendra Singh Dhoni and taking his wicket was like a dream for him because three years ago he used to see him playing in Chepauk’s stand.

Mysterious spinner Chakraborty called the World Cup winning captain Dhoni’s photo a memorable day for himself in the Indian Premier League. Chakraborty, representing Kolkata Knight Riders, dismissed Dhoni at the crucial stage in the Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. He told Rahul Tripathi on IPLT20.com that three years ago I used to come to the Chepauk stand and sit with the audience.

He further said that he used to come only to see Dhoni batting. Now I bowled against him. It was a dream moment for me. The 29-year-old spinner from Tamil Nadu dashed Dhoni’s hopes of playing a long innings. He said that today’s wicket was very flat. He further said that I thought it was a 180-run wicket. Mahi Bhai was doing well. I felt that if I put the ball on the right length, then I can get a chance to take his wicket. He said that and I was able to do it. I took a photo with Dhoni sir after the match