Match fixing is a big sensitive issue in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But the fans trolled the Mumbai Indians for a controversial tweet. The tweet was later deleted by the Mumbai team. The case is related to the match between Mumbai and Delhi Capitals on Sunday.On October 11, a tweet came from the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians. The final score of Delhi was written in it. The amazing thing is that Mumbai Indians did this tweet just 8 minutes after the match started. Moreover, the score was almost the same as the tweet from the official handle of Mumbai Indians.

In this deleted tweet, Mumbai Indians wrote that the Delhi team would score 163 runs in their 20 overs for 5 wickets and the Delhi team scored 162 for four wickets. In reply, Mumbai scored 166 runs losing five wickets with the help of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century and made the match their name.

However, Mumbai Indians deleted the tweet after creating a ruckus on social media. But by then the screenshot of this tweet had gone viral.

One user wrote that Mumbai Indians have done this tweet at 7.38 pm. The score is written 163/5 in 19.5 overs. At this time the second over was going on and one wicket was dropped. The final score was 162/4. It looks like something big is going on in the IPL.