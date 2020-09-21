Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in a super over in their first match of IPL 2020. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada were the heroes of victory. Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal played a beautiful innings of 89 runs in 60 balls and at one time Punjab had reached the threshold of victory. However, Stoinis defended 13 runs in the last over, dismissing Mayank Agarwal and Chris Jordan in the last two balls. Due to which the match was decided through super over.

However, a wrong decision by umpire Nitin Menon also contributed to Punjab’s defeat. Kagiso Rabada came to bowl in the 19th over of the match. Mayank Agarwal hit a four off his first ball. Third ball Rabada bowled a yorker which Aggarwal played in the extra cover area. Chris Jordan playing with them was supposed to arrive at Danger &. Both batsmen completed two runs by running. However umpire Nitin Monan standing on square leg called it a ‘short run’. That is, the batsman ran for the second run without reaching the crease. According to the umpire, Jordan did not cross his bat crease at the wicketkeeper’s end and ran for another run.

Watching the TV replays shows that umpire Nitin Menon’s decision was wrong, Jordan had run and crossed the crease. Since then, discussion started on social media about the umpire’s decision. Virender Sehwag, who was the explosive batsman of Team India, tweeted, I do not agree with the election of man of the match. The umpire who gave the short run should get the man of the match. There was no short run. And in the end it made a difference.

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris tweeted, “In today’s IPL match, the decision of one run short was very bad. However, if you want a run on the last two balls and you do not win, then you can blame yourself.

