Not only in the Indian Premier League (IPL), this is the first time in T20 cricket history when two super overs have happened in a match. The match played between Kings XI Punjab (Kings XI Punjab, KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (Mumbai Indians, MI) was first tied, then a super over, followed by another super over, in which Kings XI Punjab won. The final match of the 2019 World Cup was also tied in the Super Over, when the winning team between England and New Zealand was decided under a more boundary-bound rule and England became the World Champion. This rule was severely criticized, following which the International Cricket Council made changes to the rules of Super Over and made it a rule to have Super Over again in case of a Super Over tie.

Punjab beat Mumbai in IPL match lasting two super overs for the first time

The match was very exciting. On Sunday, two matches of the 13th season of IPL were played and both matches were decided in the Super Over. This was the first time in the IPL, when two matches in a single day had reached the Super Over. In the first match, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a super over, while the second match resulted in two super overs. Mumbai Indians batting first scored 176 for six, in response Kings XI Punjab scored the same, 176/6, followed by Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over, batting first-

Thrill of first super over

Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl for Mumbai Indians, while captain KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran came out to bat for Kings XI Punjab.

First ball: KL Rahul takes single off Bumrah’s low full-ball, score 1/0

Second ball: Puran hits an aerial shot off Bumrah, favorable Roy catches a catch, score 1/1

Third ball: Rahul had come back on strike and was with him at the crease Deepak Hooda, Rahul took a single, score 2/1

Fourth ball: Hooda also singles off Bumrah, score 3/1

Fifth ball: Two runs off the bat of Rahul in search of boundary, 5/1

Sixth Ball: LBW appeal against Rahul, Rahul out, Mumbai Indians need 6 runs to win. Final score 5/2

Mohammed Shami bowled for Kings XI Punjab and Rohit Sharma and Quinton Dickock came from Mumbai Indians for batting.

First ball: Dickock wanted to play the scoop shot on the first ball, missed completely and had to be content with one run, score 1/0

Second ball: Shami’s fine ball, could not fully understand Rohit Sharma and had to be content with single, score 2/0

Third ball: Wide Yorker, Dickock takes another single, score 3/0

Fourth ball: Great yorker, no run scored and Mumbai Indians came under some pressure, score 3/0

Fifth ball: One more single, now Mumbai Indians need 2 runs off the last ball to win. Score 4/0

Sixth Ball: Dickock’s shot, Dickocked out for two runs and the match reached another super over. Final score 5/1

Second super over thrill

Chris Jordan came for the Super Over from Kings XI Punjab and Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya came to bat for Mumbai Indians.

First ball: Perfect Yorker, just one run added to Mumbai Indians account, score 1/0

Wide ball, an extra run and an extra ball added to Mumbai Indians account, score 2/0

Second ball: Pandya strikes back with a single to Pollard, score 3/0

Third ball: Pollard imposed the first boundary of the super over, score 7/0

Another wide ball, Mumbai Indians score 8/0

Fourth ball: One run added, but Hardik Pandya dismissed for the second run, score 9/1

Fifth ball: Pollard was given a caught out, he took a review, the on-field umpire had to change the decision, score 9/1

Sixth Ball: Mayank Agarwal, fielding at the boundary, converted Pollard’s six in two runs, the final score 11/1

Now Kings XI Punjab need 12 runs to win. Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal landed at the crease, while Trent Boult handled the ball for Mumbai Indians

First ball: The first ball was bowled by Chris Gayle for a full toss and Bolt and the Universe boss hit a six. Score 6/0, this shot put the Mumbai Indians under a lot of pressure.

Second ball: Gayle strikes Mayank Agarwal with a single, score 7/0

Third ball: Agarwal hit a brilliant four, score 11/0, now need just one run off three balls to win.

Fourth ball: Agarwal gave Kings XI Punjab a stunning win with fours, final score 15/0