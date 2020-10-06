The Indian Premier League 2020 will be contested between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday 6 October. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The second match of this league between the two teams will be held on October 25.Rajasthan Royals won the IPL 2008 title, while Mumbai’s team is a four-time champion. Both teams are playing good cricket this season and the match is expected to be exciting. Before the match, let’s see which team is heavy on which overall-

Head to head

The contest between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royalty has been a thorn. Both teams have played a total of 21 matches and have won 10–10. In the 2009 IPL in South Africa, his match was canceled without a single ball being bowled.

Last five matches

The Rajasthan Royals have a big face here on Rohit’s team. The Royals have won four of the last five matches against Mumbai.

Record of last 5 matches

Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets

Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets

Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets

Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 8 runs



Previous match

Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the match held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Batting first, Mumbai scored 161 for 5 wickets in 20 overs. In this match, Quinton de Kock had scored an innings of 65 runs. However, Rajasthan Royals won the match with five balls remaining. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar took three wickets but could not save his team from defeat. Steve Smith scored 59 and Ryan Parag scored 43.

Batting record

Talking about the players who scored the most runs in the mutual matches between the two teams, Ajinkya Rahane is at the top for Mumbai. He has scored 409 against the Royals. Sanju Samson has contributed 431 runs against Mumbai while playing for Rajasthan Royals.



Bowling record

Talking about bowling, Dhawan Kulkarni has been the most successful bowler in Mumbai. He has taken 17 wickets against the Royals, while Shane Watson has taken 13 wickets against Mumbai.

Possible XI

Rajasthan Royals

Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Ryan Parag, Tom Karan, Joffra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat / Ankit Rajput

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kairan Pollard, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jaspreet Bumrah