In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League on Saturday, Shikhar Dhawan played a brilliant performance, scoring an innings of 101 runs. This is Shikhar Dhawan’s first century after playing 167 matches in IPL. With Shikhar Dhawan’s century, a very special history has been created for the first time in the IPL.

In the 13th season of the IPL, three Indian players have done amazing work, never seen this before. This is the first time in the history of Indian Premier League when three Indian players have scored centuries in a single season. Prior to Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have also scored centuries in the 13th season.

KL Rahul played an unbeaten innings of 132 runs at the beginning of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Mayank Agarwal has also played a 106-run innings showing great form in this tournament. At the same time, Shikhar Dhawan scored the first century of his IPL career in 58 balls for CSK.

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, all three players are running in the best form in IPL 13. These three players are also among the Orange Cap contenders this year. Currently, KL Rahul has captured the Orange Cap by scoring 448 runs in 8 matches.

But Mayank Agarwal is giving a tough challenge to KL Rahul by scoring 382 runs in 8 matches. Shikhar Dhawan has also become one of the top five batsmen with a century. Dhawan has scored 359 runs so far.

