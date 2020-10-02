Rohit Sharma’s brilliant half-century, Kieron Pollard’s fiery innings in the last over and then Jasprit Bumrah’s finest bowler, helped Mumbai Indians win a one-sided victory over Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Mumbai scored 191 runs for four wickets when sent for batting first. In response, Punjab’s team could only manage 143 runs for eight wickets. Death overs specialist Bumrah took two wickets for just 18 runs in four overs. Mayank Agarwal became a victim of Bumrah by scoring 25 runs in 18 balls. Captain KL Rahul, captain of Kings XI Punjab, could not do anything special and on 17 score Rahul got caught by Chahar. Let’s look at the reasons that led to Punjab losing in this match.

Decided to field first after winning the toss

In the last few matches in the UAE, it has been seen that the teams who have won by winning the toss have lost in this IPL. There is no pressure to bat first and players can play freely. Apart from this, now the UAE pitches are slowing down later in the batting. In such a situation, it becomes difficult to bat later. Even though the factor of dew has been seen, the effect of dew is not visible here.

Krishnappa Gautam beaten in the last over

The final over was done for Kings XI Punjab by Krishnappa Gautam who was washed away by Mumbai Indians batsmen Kirron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. Pollard hit three consecutive sixes. Apart from him, Pandya also hit a six. Mumbai scored a total of 25 runs in the final over to take the score to 190 and this over was heavy for Kings XI Punjab.

Mayank-KL Rahul could not walk

Punjab openers KL Rahul and Manayak Agarwal are both in good form but this time they did not bat. Although the start was good, but later both were out. While Mayank contributed 25 runs, KL Rahul scored 17 runs. After this, apart from Nicholas Pooran, none of the Kings XI batsmen remained at the crease. He scored 44 runs in 27 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. He was caught by James Pattinson at the back of the wicket at the hands of Quinton Dickock. All-rounders like Glenn Maxwell and James Neesham also failed to perform as expected.