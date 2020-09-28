In the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) released in the UAE, the spectators may not be getting a chance to go to the stadium and watch the matches but on TV they are getting to see the matches which will not be easy for them to forget soon. On September 27, on the day of Super Sunday, the audience got to see a great match in which it rained fours and sixes. In the match played between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Baji Rajasthan defeated and defeated Punjab by four wickets and achieved the biggest goal of IPL history. Punjab, batting first, scored a strong score of 223 runs, but the Rajasthan Royals batsmen achieved this goal while batting strongly. Let’s take a look at the three big reasons that have caused Kings XI Punjab to face defeat against Rajasthan Royals.

Sanju Samson’s Atishi innings

For Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson came in at number three and played a tremendous innings, causing trouble for Kings XI Punjab. He scored his 85 runs with a strike rate of more than 200 and did not let the game bend towards Kings XI Punjab. Although at one time, the required run rate increased while remaining at the crease, but he kept scoring and kept hitting big shots. Samson hit four fours and seven long sixes in his innings. He was adjudged Man of the Match for this magnificent innings. This is the second time in a row that he has been awarded this title. Earlier, he also won the off-match title against Chennai Super Kings. In that match, he played a blistering innings of 74 runs with the help of nine sixes.

Yuvi breathed a sigh of relief after Tewatia missed 6 sixes in 1 over.

Sanju Samson-Steve Smith partnership

When Rajasthan Royals’ first wicket fell to Jos Buttler for 19, Kings XI Punjab had a chance to get out the second wicket early and strengthen their grip on the match but it could not happen. After a long time, Steve Smith landed in the opening and strengthened the team with a strong fifty. In his innings of 50 runs, he hit seven fours while two excellent sixes also came off his bat. Samson was also able to bat easily when Smith was at the crease. In the partnership of 80 more runs for the second wicket, runs were coming at the required run rate and the difficulties for Kings XI Punjab increased significantly here.

IPL 2020: change in point table once again, know which team is on top

Cottrell 30 runs in the same over.

This was the major reason for the victory of Rajasthan Royals and defeat of Kings XI Punjab. When Sheldon Cottrell came to the 18th over, Rahul Tewatia was on strike and he was batting very slowly. Suddenly he started hitting sixes and hit four sixes in four balls of this over. After the fifth ball came out empty, he also sent the sixth ball out of the boundary line for six runs. These 30 runs in the over of Cottrell became the main reason for the defeat of Kings XI Punjab. In this over, Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul also came to convince Cottrell several times.