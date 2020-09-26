Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Delhi Capitals continued their winning streak, defeating three-time winner Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs to capture number one in the points table. For Delhi, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave a strong start to the team, adding 94 runs for the first wicket. After this, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant also batted excellently and brought the team score to 175. In response to this goal, Chennai never appeared around the target. Once again, Faf du Plessis scored 43 runs for the team. The Delhi bowlers bowled brilliantly and held Chennai to a score of 131 runs. Let’s look at the reasons that caused Chennai to face defeat against Delhi.

Bowling first after winning the toss

The last three matches have seen that the team batting first, even after dew, is winning. MS Dhoni won the toss and said that the teams batting in the last few matches have lost but the dew factor cannot be denied. After this, while fielding, he repeated the same mistake which was done in Sharjah. Delhi made a strong score of 175 runs in the first play.

Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership

The Chennai Super Kings team failed to implement their team’s plans on the field with the new ball. He might not expect opener Prithvi Shaw to get runs off the bat. Dhawan and Prithvi added 94 runs in the first wicket partnership for Delhi Capitals. It was seen from here that the competition has become difficult for Delhi. After this partnership, Chennai Super Kings could not get any chance to return to the match.

Shane Watson’s inability to play long innings

Opening batsman Shane Watson of Chennai team took the first few shots while batting, but later he went on to catch a catch to Shimron Hetmyer. Watson was expecting a big innings but has failed in all three matches. The team’s start is on them, but due to poor start, it makes the team difficult to chase the target and that is what happened here.