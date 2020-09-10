Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) The Royal Challengers batting revolves largely around their captain Virat Kohli. Kohli, captain of the Royal Challengers, is known for batting better even in difficult conditions. Kohli bats under pressure and flourishes. Virat’s team is yet to win the IPL and Kohli would like this situation to change in the UAE. Kohli is the backbone of his team’s batting order and the Bangalore team’s success depends largely on Kohli’s performance.

David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) This Sunrisers Hyderabad opener has captured the 2015, 2017 and 2019 Orange camp three times. Warner scored a half century in the recently concluded T20 International series against England. Warner starts the innings and aggressive batting is part of his style. He also runs fast between wickets. Warner strikes the ball fast and can bat well on both the front foot and back foot.

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) When Rohit hits, he has no match. He has scored 4898 runs in the Indian Premier League. Before the IPL, he was in excellent form and seeing the way Rohit is batting during practice, it seems that he would like to get all the cancer out in this tournament. He is hitting sixes off the field in practice. From this, it seems that the ball is going in the middle of Rohit’s bat. However, he has been able to score more than 500 runs in the IPL only once in a season. Although Rohit has not been able to score big runs in IPL but there is a consistency in his performance. But this season can be of Rohit. When Rohit starts the innings, then he will have more chances to score runs and if Rohit catches the rhythm then it is not easy to stop him.

Jose Butler (Rajasthan Royals) This England wicketkeeper batsman is a great limited overs batsman. Fast bowler Stuart Broad calls him England’s all-time great batsman in limited overs format. Butler also showed his bat in the T20 series against Australia. Butler knows the skill of batting fast. He paces the innings and scores runs from cricket shots. However, this Rajasthan Royals batsman will be able to join the team only after the ODI series against Australia.

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) KL Rahul of Kings XI Punjab lost to David Warner in the Orange Cap race last season. Rahul is in good form with the bat. Rahul has played the additional role of wicketkeeper well. He leads the Indian team as the replacement for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He has been tried at different batting positions in different formats and the Karnataka batsman has played well at every position for Team India. He is expected to open the innings for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. Rahul is a good stroke player and he is considered a strong contender for the Orange Cap in this season of IPL.

The batsman who scored the most runs in a season in the IPL gets the Orange Cap. It will be interesting to know which batsmen can achieve this cap this year. In this tournament, the batsmen will have many chances to score runs.