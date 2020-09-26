Sharjah: Sanju Samson would like to continue his dream form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, while the presence of Jose Butler will further strengthen Rajasthan Royals’ team. Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals would like to continue this winning rhythm after registering a win that boosts morale. There will also be competition to score the most sixes between the two. This match between the two teams will start at seven thirty in the evening of Indian time.

Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul made a record by playing an unbeaten innings of 132 runs with the help of seven sixes in just 69 balls during the 97-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. During this innings, however, he got twice the life due to missing a catch from the captain of the opposition team, Virat Kohli. Rahul, 28, set the record for the highest score by an Indian player in IPL history and he would like to continue this form on a ground whose boundaries are small from all sides.

At the same stadium, young Samson hit nine sixes during a 32-ball 74-run knock to the tune of Chennai Super Kings bowlers at the same stadium, and then Jofra Archer also joined the ‘campaign to hit a six’, scoring four sixes in the final over. Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith also played a 47-ball 69 in England, playing his first match after ‘concussion’ related issues.

Butler did not play in the first match due to segregation rules as he had reached the UAE separately with his family. He is expected to open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal while Smith will replace David Miller in the batting order. Tom Curren and Jofra Archer will then join a combination of four foreign players. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell would like to make up for his five-run score in the previous match for Kings XI Punjab.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell of West Indies led the fast bowling department for Kings XI Punjab while leg-spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin took three wickets each against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Rajasthan Royals team was successful in defending their 216-run score with Archer bowling brilliantly in the death over and leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia (3 for 37) sent the top-order pavilion.

However, the poor form of Jaydev Unadkat continues to cause trouble for him. It will be interesting to see whether Smith and Andrew McDonald would like to try Karthik Tyagi or Varun Aaron instead of Unadkat, keeping in mind the small boundary.

The teams are as follows:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Ishan Porel, Arshadip Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gautam, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalakande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wicketkeeper), Jagdish Suchit, Tajinder Singh, Hardas Villjon.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Joffra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Karthik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshen Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curren, Anirudh Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Ryan Parag , Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markandey.

