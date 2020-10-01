Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond said on Wednesday that his team’s target in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) match will be Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul, who has the ability to score runs around the ground. Kings XI Punjab openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have performed brilliantly in the current IPL, who have scored 222 and 221 respectively, each with a century and a half-century.

Bond understood the importance of stopping both of these openers in the match between the two teams on Thursday and said that wicket-taking at the start would be crucial to the success of the defending champions team. The former New Zealand fast bowler said, “Lokesh Rahul has scored against us in the last few matches and he is a great player. We are having a meeting of bowlers in the afternoon, in which we will talk about our plan against the players who are playing well for their rivals. Lokesh Rahul is the best player who runs all around the field.

“We also know that he (Rahul) usually takes time in the middle overs, so this might be a good chance to put pressure on him and the batsmen playing with him,” he said. We will not let him score runs in an area in which he is very strong. He scores a lot on extra cover and also on fine leg. We will make a special plan to get him out. “

Bond said the bowling unit of Mumbai Indians has the ability to demolish the batting department of Kings XI Punjab. He said, “We have a great bowling unit, we just have to put pressure on them. But one has to keep in mind that two of his main batsmen have shown a great game so far. “Bond said,” If we put some pressure and get these players out early and put a little more pressure in the middle order at the beginning then We can prevent them from scoring more runs. “