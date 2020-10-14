Delhi Capitals will not get the services of their aggressive wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant for seven to 10 days as they have a grade one injury to their leg muscles that could cause team management to include Shimron Hetmyer in the playing XI.

With no Indian alternate wicketkeeper, the Capitals were forced to field Alex Carrey in place of Hetmyer. The team, however, missed two aggressive batsmen at the end of the innings as Shikhar Dhawan played 52 balls for an unbeaten 69-run knock.

“The Delhi Capitals have sent the scan report to the BCCI medical team as the BCCI has made it mandatory to do so in the case of a centrally contracted player,” an IPL source aware of the matter told PTI. This suggests that Pant has a grade one injury. “

The absence of Pant upset the balance of the Delhi team as they lost two aggressive batsmen. The only option in Delhi’s current batting line-up is offensive all-rounder Lalit Yadav, who has scored in more than 30 matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at a strike rate of over 136. Carrie is a strong contender as a wicket-keeper, but has hit just six sixes in 30 T20 internationals for Australia.