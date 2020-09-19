The Indian Premier League 2020 is starting on Saturday. The world’s largest T20 league has made several records in the last 12 seasons. Let’s take a look at the important records made in this league so far.Mumbai Indians – Four times (2013, 2015, 2017,2019)Chennai Super Kings – 3 times (2001, 2011, 2018)

Fastest half-century KL Rahul – 14 off the ball

Kings XI Punjab opener had hit half-century against Delhi Daredevils. Rahul played an innings of 51 runs off 16 balls. Fifty was completed in the first three overs.

Most wickets – Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians)

Lasith Malinga has the most wickets in the IPL. He has taken 170 wickets in 122 matches with a strike rate of 16.6.

Most runs

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) -5412

Kohli has scored these runs in 177 matches with the help of 5 centuries and 36 half-centuries with a batting average of 37.84.

Most sixes

Grill Gale (KXIP, KKR and RCB)

Gayle has hit 326 sixes in 124 innings. At number two is AB de Villiers who has hit 212 sixes in 142 innings.

Most consecutive wins

KKR-10

KKR won the matches played between 7 May and 8 April 2015 under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir.

Highest wickets in a season

This record is named after Dwayne Bravo. He took 32 wickets in 28 matches in 2013, playing for Chennai Super Kings.

Fastest century

Chris Gayle scored 175 on 23 April 2013 while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He scored a century on just 30 balls against Pune Warriors.