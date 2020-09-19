On Saturday in Abu Dhabi, about 27 hundred kilometers away, the world’s biggest and richest cricket league, the 13th edition of the IPL, is going to be a bang. On the very first day, one of the Uttar Pradesh spinners, Piyush Chawla or Karan Sharma, playing for Chennai Super Kings, will be tested. In this league, this time, nine players who are directly connected with Uttar Pradesh and playing here will shed their light. At the same time, there are many players who are from other states, but they are associated with Uttar Pradesh somewhere.

Uttar Pradesh these cricketers are eager to show power

This time around nine cricketers from the state will be seen playing for different teams in the IPL. These include big names like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, playing for Team India. At the same time, Meerut batsman Priyam Garg and bowler Karthik Tyagi will start their IPL career.

Veteran bowler Piyush Chawla of Aligarh will be seen this time under the flag of Chennai Super Kings. On the other hand, Meerut spinner Karan Sharma will now be the Chennai Super Kings army soldier after Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kanpuria googly bowler Kuldeep Yadav, Noida’s Shivam Mavi and Aligarh batsman Rinku Singh will be seen wearing the jersey of Kolkata Knight Riders. Team India bowlers will raise the flag of Bhubaneswar Hyderabad Sunrisers of Meerut. At the same time, Meerut batsman Priyam Garg, who has scored runs for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, will also bat for Hyderabad.

Hapur bowler Karthik Tyagi will debut in the IPL for the first time. He will play for Rajasthan Royals. At the same time, Kanpur fast bowler Ankit Rajput, who played for Kings XI Punjab, will represent Rajasthan Royal this time.

Other cricketers whose taluk is from Uttar Pradesh

Safraj Khan – Azamgarh (Mumbai Indians)

Yashswi Jaiswal – Bhadohi (Mumbai Indians)

Mohsin Khan-Sambhal (Mumbai Indians)