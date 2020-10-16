Half of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League has come. In every match of the tournament, there have been exciting battles between the teams. While some teams are looking very close to making it to the playoffs, some teams need a big miracle right now. In this season of IPL, many veteran players have not got a chance to show their jauhar on the field, while star players of many teams have not been able to perform according to their name so far this season. In such a situation, every team will have a chance to include some good players in the team in the mid-season window transfer which is open for five days. Let us know which are the big players, who can be included in this list.

This season of the IPL, the team has relied more on young spirit than experienced players, which is why players like Chris Gayle, Rahane and Imran Tahir have to spend more time on the bench in the tournament. In such a situation, these players will have a great chance to find a better franchise for themselves. Let us tell you that the same players can be included in this list, who have played 2 or less matches on behalf of their team. Also it is important that the team they are part of is ready to trade them.

Chris Gayle Chris Gayle, considered the most explosive batsman in T20 cricket, is one of the players who can be part of this list. Gayle has played only one match this season for Kings XI Punjab, while the rest of the time he has failed to make his place in the team.

Chris lynn Chris Lynn is one of the players who have not got to play a single match this year. Lynn was part of KKR’s team until last year, but this time his team was released. The chances of Lynn getting a chance due to a good opening pair in the form of Rohit Sharma and Quinton Dickock are also rare.

Ajinkya Rahane – Team India’s Test vice-captain is a part of the Delhi Capitals team this season, but in 7 matches played so far, he has got a place in the playing XI in only 2. The Delhi team had included Rahane in their team by trading with Rajasthan Royals.

Imran Tahir – Imran Tahir, who won the most wickets in IPL 2019, has not got a chance to play a single match for the team of Chennai Super Kings so far this year. Tahir’s performance in this league has been very good since the beginning, but he has not fit in the four foreign players of Chennai in the 7 matches played so far.

Andrew Tie – One of the best bowlers of T20 format, Andrew Tye has been fielded by Rajasthan Royals in just one match. That variation is present in the tie’s tie, which can make it difficult for the batsmen in the last over.

Tom banton – Tom Banton, playing his first season in the IPL, is part of KKR’s team this year, but after 7 matches, he has got the chance to bat in just one match. Banton is known for his explosive batting. Banton has had to spend more time on the bench due to KKR’s long line of openers and an army of good foreign players.