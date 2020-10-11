Jofra Archer Archer is currently the highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals. This right-arm fast bowler has both speed and accuracy. Archer can also perform well with the bat. Archer will try to put pressure on the experienced top order of the Sunrisers. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

Jose butler The Rajasthan Royals have a huge advantage over this wicket-keeper batsman from England. Against Mumbai Indians, he had scored 70 off 44 balls. However, after this, he has not been able to show more than the bat. Butler’s walk is a must for Rajasthan Royals. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

Johnny bairstow He was dismissed for 97 in the match against Kings XI Punjab. He missed a century but his innings played a key role in helping the team win. Bairstow’s ability is that he can cope with both fast and spin bowling well. He is counted as the best batsman in the limited overs format. He averages 49 in the IPL. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

Rashid Khan Rashid Khan has an economy rate of 4.83 in this IPL. That means less than five runs per over. Rashid Khan comes in the middle overs and puts a stop to the rungati that it is challenging to do something for the front team. Under this pressure, the opposition team loses wickets. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

David warner Warner is just 67 runs away from completing 5000 runs in the IPL. This left-handed opener plays a key role in the Sunrisers victory. He scored a half-century against Kings XI Punjab, his 50th 50+ score in the IPL. With this, he scored 50+ for the 9th consecutive time against the Punjab team. Even against Rajasthan Royals, Warner will try to score big. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

Two Australian players. Caught in the same controversy. Banned for one year. But a strong comeback. Both strong batsmen. One extremely aggressive and the other offbeat batting. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will compete in the IPL today.