Dinesh Karthik All eyes will be on Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik, who is returning to the field after a long time. KKR will start their campaign in the 13th season with a strong team like Mumbai Indians and Karthik is also well aware that this will provide some opportunity to test some of his players at the initial level. Karthik has played 182 matches in IPL so far with a total of 3654 runs.

Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was able to score only 12 runs in the first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings. His fans will expect this opener to play a big innings this time. Rohit has scored a total of 4910 runs in 189 IPL matches so far which includes 1 century and 36 half-centuries.

Andrea Russell Windies superstar Andre Russell is known for long shots. He was also seen practicing shots in practice. Everyone would expect a big score from them.

Hearty Pandya Fans of Hardik Pandya will expect a big innings from him. He did not bowl against Chennai Super Kings and scored only 14 runs.

Jaspreet Bumrah 26-year-old Pesar Jaspreet Bumrah of Mumbai Indians proved a bit expensive in the last match and was able to take only 1 wicket but he will try to make up for the last match against Kolkata. His fans will expect Bumrah to take wickets as well and prove economical.

The 5th match of IPL is to be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and former winner Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma’s team Mumbai lost to Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the season, while the Dinesh Karthik-led team would like to start with a win in the KKR season.