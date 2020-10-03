Hyderabad scored a challenging score of 164 for five in the allotted 20 overs thanks to the brilliant batting of young batsmen Priyam Garg (51 not out) and Abhishek Sharma (31) and a crucial 77-run partnership for the fifth wicket between them. Chasing the target, Ravindra Jadeja scored 50 runs and captain Dhoni scored an unbeaten 47 but Chennai’s team could reach 157 runs for five wickets. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 47 from 36 balls but could not finish the match in the end and his team had to face defeat. Dhoni’s slow batting team was overshadowed in the end. Chennai may have suffered defeat in this match, but star all-rounder Jadeja did something in this match which he could not do in the history of the tournament so far.

Ravindra Jadeja hit a half-century in this match against Hyderabad. He scored an innings of 50 runs in 35 balls. During this, he hit 2 sixes and 5 fours. He improved the team’s position by hitting three consecutive fours over Bhubaneswar in the 17th over. However, when the team needed him in the end, he left Dhoni and returned to the pavilion. In the 18th over, Jadeja hit a six over Natarajan to complete his first half-century in IPL history, but on the next ball he was caught at the boundary by Samad. Jadeja had played 173 matches in the IPL before this match.

Jadeja’s wicket fell to 114 in this match. Apart from this, he has also completed 2000 runs of his IPL career in this match. Now Jadeja has got 2000 runs in 174 IPL matches in which he has a half-century in his name which he made against Hyderabad. Ravindra Jadeja has now become the first cricketer in IPL history to score 2000 runs as well as take 100 wickets. While Jadeja has scored 2000 runs in 174 IPL matches, he has also taken 110 wickets in the same number of matches.

Ravindra Jadeja added 72 runs for the 5th wicket with MS Dhoni. Dhoni remained 47 not out in this match. Apart from these two, only Faf du Plessis could score 22 runs. The rest of the batsmen disappointed the team. Chennai scored 44 runs losing 4 wickets in 10 overs. This is the lowest score in 10 overs this season. Earlier, Chennai had scored 47 runs for 3 wickets in 10 overs against Delhi Capitals at the same ground. At the same time, Delhi scored 49 for 3 against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai itself.

