Star India, the official broadcaster of IPL 2020, claimed on Thursday that in the opening week of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the tournament’s viewership has increased by 30 percent compared to the previous year. In the opening day match between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the viewership of Star India Network reached 15.8 million.

It claimed that the regional market also grew by 39.4 percent compared to the previous year. Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakkar said, “We are thrilled to deliver the biggest IPL ever. Dream 11 has set a new viewership record in the opening week of IPL 2020, which is 30 percent higher than the previous year. “

Explain that IPL matches are being played in three places in UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Dubai will host 24 matches, Abu Dhabi 20 while Sharjah will host 12 matches. Earlier, IPL Chairman Brajesh Patel also said that this year could be the most watched season in IPL history.

So far 13 matches have been played in IPL 2020. Due to Corona crisis, very few international matches have been organized in the last six months. This year, the IPL was scheduled to begin on March 29, but due to the Corona epidemic, it is being played in the UAE from September 19. Meanwhile, the fans were waiting for the Indian Premier League from Braceby. Even though the IPL is being played without an audience, but fans are taking live cricket in hand.

IPL 2020: Mumbai’s win changed Points Table equation, Orange and Purple cap

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma created history after Kohli-Raina, became the third player to score 5000 runs in IPL.