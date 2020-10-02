The IPL, which is running on foreign soil, is getting a lot of leg-spinners this time and leg-spinners are playing magic in the matches taking place on three grounds of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This time, compared to IPL 13, the UAE’s three grounds are being held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. In the tournament, leg spinners are still in the spin department, while off-spinner, left arm spinner and chinaman bowler have been left behind.

According to the tournament’s statistics so far, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leads the spin department with five wickets in three matches. Kings XI Punjab leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin has taken four wickets in two matches and Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia has taken four wickets in three matches.

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad has taken four wickets in three matches. Rashid took three wickets for 14 runs in his four-over lethal bowling in his team’s first win in the tournament against Delhi Capitals. Punjab leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar have taken four wickets each in three matches.

Leg spinner Piyush Chawla of Chennai Super Kings has taken four wickets in three matches and Kolkata Knight Riders leg spinner Varun Chakraborty has taken three wickets in two matches. Delhi leg-spinner Amit Mishra has taken two wickets in two matches and is the second highest bowler in the history of the tournament.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, playing for Delhi, took two wickets in a match, but after that he was ruled out of the next two matches due to a shoulder injury. Delhi team’s left arm spinner Akshar Patel has taken two wickets in three matches. Chennai’s left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has taken two wickets in three matches and Kolkata off-spinner Sunil Narine has taken two wickets in three matches. Bengaluru’s off-spinner Washington Sundar has had one wicket in three matches.

Bengaluru’s left arm spinner Abhishek Sharma has taken one wicket in three matches, Mumbai’s left arm spinner Krunal Pandya has taken one wicket in three matches and Kolkata Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has taken one wicket in three matches. These figures make it clear that IPL teams are relying more on leg spinners to take wickets this season and leg spinners have also proved themselves on UAE pitches. The tournament is still a long way and off-spinners, left arm spinners and chinaman bowlers will have a chance to make a comeback so that they can challenge the leg-spinners.