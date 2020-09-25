The seventh match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals. In this match, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has equaled Suresh Raina in a special case. Before this match, Suresh Raina had the record to play the most IPL matches to his name, but with this match Dhoni has equaled his record and in the next match, Dhoni will leave Raina behind in this case. Both Raina and Dhoni are now 193-193 IPL matches.

Both have played for only two teams so far. Raina has played IPL matches for CSK and Gujarat Lions, while Dhoni has played IPL matches for CSK and Rising Pune Supergiants. CSK’s team was banned for two years, during which both played for different franchise teams. Raina is not playing this season. Before the IPL started, he returned home from Dubai due to personal reasons. In this case, number three is Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who has played 190 IPL matches.

At number four, Dinesh Karthik is in this case, while at number five is Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. Both have played 183 and 179 matches in sequence. Talking about the match, CSK won the toss and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to bowl first. Delhi Capitals scored 175 runs for three wickets in 20 overs.