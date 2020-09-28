new Delhi: Rahul Tewatia had himself sought herpes in the last season of the Indian Premier League, which he himself got in this season.

Last year’s video of Teotia, who led Rajasthan Royals to a miraculous victory after reaching the verge of defeat, has gone viral on social media. Teotia, who played for the Delhi Capitals at the time, told head coach Ricky Ponting that he also took four catches in a win against Mumbai Indians.

After the match, Ponting finished talking to the players in the dressing room where he praised Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram and bowlers. Teotia said this by stopping them, after which Ponting jokingly told the whole team, “Tevatiya took four catches in the match and he wants to be praised.”

After this, Akshar Patel told Teotia that who says for himself with his mouth that Tewatiya’s answer was, “Will fight for his rights.” This year though he did not have to do anything like this. Playing for the Royals against Kings XI Punjab, he overturned the match by scoring five sixes in the 18th over of Sheldon Cottrell and perhaps even his career.

