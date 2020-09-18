The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 September. The first match is to be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The IPL is being played in the UAE this year due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The IPL will be played in the Bio Secure Environment and fans will not be allowed in the stadium. Before the start of the IPL, let’s know the history of this tournament, the team, batting and bowling records-

Team records

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) holds the record for the highest scorer, scoring 263 for five in 2013 against Pune Warriors and 248 for three in 2016 against Gujarat Lions. Chennai Super Kings scored 246 runs for five wickets against Rajasthan Royals in 2010.

RCB also holds the record for the lowest score in the IPL, having been dismissed for 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2017. The second is Rajasthan Royals and the third is Delhi Capitals, who were all-out for 58 and 66 in 2009 and 2017 against RCB and Mumbai Indians in the order.

The 146-run win for Mumbai Indians in 2017 against Delhi is the biggest win by a margin of runs. KKR is at number two, beating the Gujarat Lions by 144 runs in 2016.

So far, eight matches have been decided by Super Over, out of which KKR has been involved in three. KKR holds the record for giving the most extra runs in a match, giving away 28 runs in 2008 against Deccan Chargers. Kings XI Punjab gave away 27 runs extra against RCB in 2011.

Batting records

RCB captain Virat Kohli has the most runs in IPL, having scored 5412 runs in 12 seasons. Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has scored 5368 and Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has scored 4898 runs.

Chris Gayle of the West Indies has scored the most 326 sixes in the IPL, while RCB’s AB de Villiers has hit 357 and CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hit 297 sixes.

Gayle also holds the record for the best score in the IPL, scoring a 66-ball 175 not out against Pune Warriors in 2013, which is also the fastest century of the tournament. KKR’s Brendon McCullum (Notout 158) is second and De Villiers (Notout 133) is third.

Gayle has scored the most six centuries in the IPL, while Kohli has five and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has four centuries.

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul scored a 14-ball 51 against Delhi Capitals in 2018, which is the fastest half-century in the IPL. KKR’s Yusuf Pathan and Sunil Narayan made half-centuries in 15 balls in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

Bowling records

Lasith Malinga of Mumbai Indians has taken 170 wickets in 122 matches in IPL at an economy rate of 7.14. Amit Mishra (157) of Delhi Capitals and Harbhajan Singh (150) of CSK are in third place. Malinga and Harbhajan are not playing IPL this time.

Aljari Joseph of Mumbai Indians holds the record for best bowling, having taken six wickets for 12 runs in 3.4 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad last year.

Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals has scored a hat-trick three times in 147 matches in the IPL. Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has scored two and CSK’s Sam Karan has scored a hat-trick.

KKR’s Sunil Narayan has taken four wickets six times. Former India fast bowler Praveen Kumar has bowled 14 maiden overs in 119 matches.