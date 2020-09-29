This match in which over 400 runs were scored in 40 overs. An off-spinner took one wicket for 12 runs in 4 overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Washington Sundar bowled accurately at Dubai International Stadium. However, Sundar’s discussion came up a bit amidst the batsmen’s strong performance. But the Indian cricket team’s coach Ravi Shastri has praised the game of Washington Sundar.Meanwhile, there was a tie between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. It was for the first time in the history of IPL that both teams scored more than 200 runs and the match was tied. Both teams scored 201 runs and the team captained by Virat Kohli won the match in Super Over. Earlier in the tournament, there was a tie between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). In this, Delhi had named the match in the super over.

Pollard explodes

Chasing runs, the Mumbai (MI) team was eliminated from the match at one time but Keiron Pollard changed gears in the 16th over. He scored 27 runs in the over of Adam Zampa. After this, the team tied the match by scoring 89 runs in the last five overs. Ishan Kishan, who was playing his first IPL match of the year, scored 99 runs. He was unlucky to miss a century and could not help his team win. He hit nine sixes in his innings. At the same time, Pollard scored 64 runs off 20 balls.

Saini’s Super Super Over

Navdeep Saini threw a super over from Bangalore (RCB). He held Mumbai (MI) to a score of just seven. After this, AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli from Bangalore gave the team victory in the super over. In the midst of this spectacular batting performance, Washington Sundar’s performance received little attention. In this match, while most bowlers gave runs at more than 8 runs per over, Sundar’s economy was just three.



However, Shastri (Ravi Shastri) praised this young bowler. He tweeted, ‘In this era of batsmen – from Chennai to Washington. Best performance of IPL 2020 so far. Special.’

What did you say beautiful

Sundar was chosen as the Power Player of the Match for his performance. He said after the match, ‘I had to do my performance for the team. I am very happy to contribute and play in such a match. I wanted to contribute and I was glad that I could do it. And that too against a strong team like Mumbai, I am really happy.

Sundar was asked if you should not bowl in the super over. To this he said, ‘I cannot say that. Saini bowling was a better decision. He (Saini) bowled brilliantly and held Mumbai to seven runs. This victory really matters a lot. ‘