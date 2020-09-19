There are only a few hours left for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to start its 13th season. Defending champion Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Before the IPL opening match, the Mumbai Indians team’s camp featured Caribbean fast bowler Alzari Joseph, who could also be the team’s surprise package this season. Aljari was released by Mumbai Indians and he was unsold in the auction, so all sorts of things are happening about his association with the team.

According to the news of Times Now, Joseph is associated with the team as a net bowler. In this IPL, all franchise teams have brought net bowlers with them, but Mumbai Indians seems to be the first franchise team with which a foreign net bowler has appeared. The video of an interview by Chris Lynn was shared with the official social media account of Mumbai Indians, in which Aljari was seen. It is believed that Aljari can also play for Mumbai Indians this season.

As a replacement for Lasith Malinga, Mumbai Indians have included James Pattinson in the squad, but if another player is injured or out of any other reason, then Joseph can replace him in the team. Joseph made his IPL debut last year and surprised everyone with a 6/12 bowling spell. After three matches, he was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessi, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Expected Playing XI of Mumbai Indians- Quinton Dickock, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

CSK Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessi, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore.

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Digvijay Deshmukh, Quinton Dickock, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwari, Jaspreet Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Culper Nile, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Kunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McLeanigan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Suchit Roy, Ishan Kishan.