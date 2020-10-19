The 13th season of the Indian Premier League saw a very exciting match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. After the score level, the first super over was also tied between the two teams and the match was decided in the second super over. But in the second over of this match, Mayank Agarwal’s fielding turned the match dice.
In the second super over, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Pollard played a shot in the air towards deep mid-wicket. The shot was close to crossing the boundary line, but Mayank Agarwal jumped into the air and pushed the ball inside the ground. Mayank Agarwal saved important four runs for the team with this effort.
Four runs saved by Mayank Agarwal proved to be extremely decisive for the victory of Kings XI Punjab. If Mayank Agarwal had not been able to save four runs, then Kings XI Punjab would have got a target of 16 runs in the super over and the team would have been under extra pressure.
But an effort by Mayank Agarwal stopped Mumbai Indians for 11 runs. Mayank Agarwal later not only won Kings XI Punjab by scoring two consecutive fours during the batting but also kept his hopes of going into the play-off alive.
Let us know that the most exciting match in the history of IPL was witnessed between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. Mumbai batted first and put up a 177-run challenge to win against Kings XI Punjab, but Punjab’s team managed to score 176 runs and the match was tied.
In the first super over too, both teams scored 5-5 and it was also tied. But in the second super over, Kings XI Punjab won.
IPL 2020: Dhoni’s team set to suffer big blow; CSK decides on replacement of star player
SRH vs KKR: Hyderabad captain David Warner regretted not finishing the match, said this big thing
.
Leave a Reply