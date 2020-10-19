The 13th season of the Indian Premier League saw a very exciting match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. After the score level, the first super over was also tied between the two teams and the match was decided in the second super over. But in the second over of this match, Mayank Agarwal’s fielding turned the match dice.

In the second super over, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Pollard played a shot in the air towards deep mid-wicket. The shot was close to crossing the boundary line, but Mayank Agarwal jumped into the air and pushed the ball inside the ground. Mayank Agarwal saved important four runs for the team with this effort.