Sharjah: Rajasthan Royals made a start to victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by defeating Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs here on Tuesday, despite the stormy attitude of Faf Duplessis on the basis of Sanju Samson’s fiery innings and superb wicketkeeping.

Samson hit nine sixes and a four

Samson scored 74 runs off just 32 balls, targeting the spinners, which included nine sixes and a four. He and Steve Smith (69 off 47 balls, four fours, four sixes) added 121 runs for the second wicket. Jofra Archer scored four sixes in the last over of Lungi Ngidi to score an unbeaten 27 off just eight balls, taking the Royals to 216 for seven.

Duplessis, who scored five wickets in the inaugural match against Mumbai Indians, scored 72 off 37 balls, including one four and seven sixes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored an unbeaten 29 off 17 balls with the help of three sixes, but his team finally reached 200 for six.

Samson took two catches in addition to two stumps

Samson took two catches besides taking two stumps, while leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia took three wickets for 37 runs. This match took a total of 33 sixes which is the new record of IPL.

Shane Watson (33 off 21 balls) and Murali Vijay (21 off 21) added 56 runs for the first wicket but both of them could not draw their innings long. Watson, meanwhile, hit two consecutive sixes on Tom Curren (one on 54) after playing long shots on Joffra Archer (one on 26) and Shreyas Gopal (one on 38).

Samson also made an impact in wicketkeeping. He stumped Sam Kuren (17 off six balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad who hit two consecutive sixes over Tewatia in the same bowler’s over and then took a beautiful catch from Kedar Jadhav (22 off 16 balls) with one hand.

When Dhoni came to the crease, Chennai needed 103 runs off 38 balls.

When Dhoni came to the crease, Chennai needed 103 runs off 38 balls. Duplessis opened his hands after this. He completed a half-century off 29 balls with two sixes on Tewatiya and three sixes on Unadkat. Samson caught him waving in the air. Dhoni showed his attitude by hitting three consecutive sixes in the last over of Tom Curren’s innings.

The highlight of the Royals innings was the innings of Samson, Smith and Archer.

Earlier, the attraction of Royals innings was the innings of Samson, Smith and Archer. Sam Curran was Chennai’s most successful bowler. He took three wickets for 33 runs but both the spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla (one for 55) scored 95 runs in eight overs. Engidi (one for 56) bowled 30 in the last over while Chawla plundered 28 runs in the eighth over.

Samson, who landed at the crease in the third over after Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) was out, was in the mood to play long shots from the beginning. After hitting sixes on Sam Curren and Deepak Chahar, he showed the real color in front of the spinners. Samson welcomed Jadeja two and Chawla with four sixes.

The Royals’ team reached triple digits in the ninth over, but Samson then caught Chahar on deep cover off Ngidi.

Smith, who missed the ODI series against England due to a head injury, completed a half-century off 34 balls before being dismissed in the 19th over. Meanwhile, wickets kept falling from the other end. David Miller (zero) and Robin Uthappa (five) did not have a good debut from the Royals.

Tewatia (10) and Ryan Parag (06) did not survive as well, despite the dismissal of Tom Curren (10 not out), Dhoni was not happy with the umpires’ decision to take a review. Archer hit six of Engidi’s first four balls in the last over to make it one of the most expensive overs of the IPL.

