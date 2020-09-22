Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost their first match in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs. Apart from the defeat in the match, Hyderabad has suffered a major setback. In-form Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been injured while bowling. Due to this injury, Marsh may be out of the 13th season of IPL. However, no official statement has come from Sunrisers Hyderabad about this. Marsh suffered a heel injury during the match against RCB.

Captain Devin Warner called Marsh to bowl for the 5th over against Bangalore. Marsh could throw only four balls. In fact, on the second ball of his over, Aaron Finch got twisted in the direction of stopping the drive. Despite the pain, Marsh bowled two more balls, but after this he could not bowl. Although Marsh got out to bat despite being injured. He came down to bat at number 10 and saw how much pain he was in.

A source associated with the team has said that it is a serious injury and I cannot say for sure whether he will be able to play in the following matches. If Marsh is not part of the IPL, then Sunrisers could be a big setback for Hyderabad. Afghanistan’s star spinner Mohammad Nabi may get a place in the playing XI when Marsh is out. After the match, Captain David Warner praised Marsh. He said, ‘This injury does not look right. He showed great courage and came out to bat despite the pain.

