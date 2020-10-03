Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated three-time champions Chennai Super Kings by seven runs in the Indian Premier League match on Friday, thanks to the excellent bowling of Rashid Khan after the great batting of young Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma. Abdul Samad, playing his first IPL, did not let Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had a record of playing the most 194 matches in the IPL, openly in the last over. In reply to the target of 165 runs for victory, Chennai could score 157 runs for five wickets. Apart from the good bowling and agile fielding of the Sunrisers, the impact of the scorching heat was also visible on Dhoni & Co.

Dhoni, who had won the Indian team on several occasions including the World Cup 2011 final by playing big shots in the last overs, was seen upset by the heat. He tried to take the team to the threshold of victory by adding 72 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja after the top order failed, but eventually missed. Chennai needed 44 runs in the last two overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a hamstring injury after putting the yorker on the first ball of the 19th over.

Khalil Ahmed completed the over in which Dhoni also hit a six. The last over was bowled in which Chennai needed 28 runs. The first ball was wide, on which four runs were also dropped. Dhoni hit the second ball, but the next three balls were excellent. Sam Curren hit a six on the last ball, but the match was out by then. Rashid, who was the ‘man of the match’ in the previous match, conceded just 12 runs in four overs.

Prior to this, Priyam and Abhishek removed the Sunrisers from the initial set to reach 164 for five wickets. After the top order failed, Garg scored an unbeaten 51 and Abhishek scored a 31-run 77 for the fifth wicket. Sunrisers added 53 runs in the last four overs. Sunrisers also benefitted from Chennai’s loose fielding in the last over. Chennai gave life to Abhishek twice.

Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur were included in the three-time champions Chennai team in the opening matches. Chennai played the last match a week ago and after the break, their bowlers looked very fresh. Deepak Chahar took two wickets for 31 runs, while Sam Curran also bowled well. Chahar sent Johnny Bairstow (0) to the pavilion at the finest inswinger. Manish Pandey (29) looked in form and also took many good shots. David Warner and Pandey scored 42 runs in the Powerplay.

Seeing the over coming, Warner tried to land a high shot, but Faf caught Duplesey. At the same time, Kane Williamson was run out after not keeping pace with Garg on the next ball. After this, the responsibility of taking the team out of the crisis fell on the young players who did not disappoint. Garg, the captain of the Indian junior team, showcased his talent and Abhishek also showed great play. Garg scored 51 runs in 26 balls with six fours and a six, while Abhishek scored 31 off 24 balls which included four fours and a six.

Sunrisers Hyderabad innings:

David Warner’s du Plessy Bo Chawla 28

Johnny Bairstow Bo Chahar 0

Manish Pandey’s Curren Bo Thakur 29

Ken williamson run out

Priyam Garg 51 not out

Abhishek Sharma’s Dhoni Bo Chahar 31

Abdul Samad 8 not out

Extra: Eight runs

Total: 164 runs for five wickets in 20 overs

Wicket Fall: 1/1, 2/47, 3/69, 4/146

Chennai Superkings Bowling:

Deepak Chahar 4. 0. 31. 2

Sam Curran 3. 0. 37. 0

Shardul Thakur 4. 0. 32. 1

Dwayne Bravo 4. 0. 28. 0

Piyush Chawla 3. 0. 20. 1

Ravindra Jadeja 2. 0. 16. 0

Chennai Super Kings innings:

Faf Duplecy Run Out 22

Shane Watson Bo Kumar 1

Ambati Rayudu Bo Natarajan 8

Kedar Jadhav’s Warner Bo Samad 3

Mahendra Singh Dhoni 47 not out

Ravindra Jadeja’s Samad Bo Natarajan 50

Sam Curren 15 not out

Extra: 11 runs

Total: 157 for five in 20 overs

Wicket Fall: 1/4, 2/26, 3/36, 4/42, 5/114

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling:

Bhubaneswar Kumar 3. 1. 0. 20. 1

Khalil Ahmed 3.5. 0. 34. 0

T. Natarajan 4. 0. 43. 2

Abhishek Sharma 1. 0. 4. 0

Rashid Khan 4. 0. 12. 0

Abdul Samad 4. 0. 41. 1