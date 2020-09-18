Sunrisers Hyderabad, the most balanced team in the Indian Premier League, will also be one of the four strong contenders for the playoffs this time. After not having a high profile team like Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings, the Sunrisers are no less than anyone, as they have an excellent coaching staff. Not only this, Sunrisers have a charismatic captain as David Warner, who returns this season as captain, has the potential to win matches on his own. Four years ago, Sunrisers had won the title under Warner’s captaincy and have achieved ‘Orange Cap’ three times. This year, Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore from 21 September. The team will play their last league match on 3 November against Mumbai Indians.

This match will be played from 7.30 pm. All teams will play two matches against each other during the league round, so all teams will play a total of 14 matches. Let’s take a look how Sunrisers Hyderabad’s playing XI can be-

Expected Playing XI- David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2020: David Warner (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan , Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

The schedule of league matches of Sunrisers Hyderabad is as follows-