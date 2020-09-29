Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL 2020. Chasing the target of 163 runs, Delhi Capitals could manage only 147 runs after losing seven wickets in 20 overs. Rashid Khan bowled deadly for Sunrisers and took three wickets for just 14 runs. Apart from him, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar also took two wickets.

Before losing the toss and batting first, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team scored 162 runs after losing 4 wickets in 20 overs. Hyderabad captain David Warner, who failed in the first two matches, scored an innings of 45 runs in 33 balls today. He hit three fours and two sixes in his innings. Warner-Bairstow, who became the most dangerous opening pair in the IPL, added 77 runs for the first wicket.

Warner was dismissed by leg-spinner Amit Mishra. After his wicket fell, Manish Pandey landed at the crease but he kept walking by making only three. Kane Williamson, playing the first match in IPL 2020, scored a brilliant 41 runs in 26 balls. Apart from him, opener Bairstow scored 53 runs in 48 balls. Rabada and Amit Mishra took two wickets each from Delhi.

