In almost every season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Royal Challengers Bangalore team looks extremely strong on paper but the team has not yet won the title. His fans hope every time that his team crosses the last stop. On the other hand Sunrisers Hyderabad is not very fussy about the team but she became champion in 2016 and was runners-up in 2018.Bangalore team has big players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch while Hyderabad also has big players like David Warner, Johnny Bairstow and Rashid Khan.

For Bangalore team, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers will have to face more and more balls. However, both have faced some problems in front of leg-spin bowling. Sunrisers have a bowler like Rashid Khan who is currently called the best leg spinner in limited overs cricket. The war between them can be very important.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma



Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Moin Ali, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal