The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has started from 19 September. The opening match was played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. In the first match, Chennai defeated Mumbai by five wickets. The third match of this tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (21 September). Sunrisers Hyderabad, the most balanced team in the Indian Premier League, will also be one of the four strong contenders for the playoffs this time. After not having a high profile team like Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings, the Sunrisers are no less than anyone, as they have an excellent coaching staff.

Not only this, Sunrisers have a charismatic captain as David Warner, who returns this season as captain, has the potential to win matches on his own. Four years ago, Sunrisers had won the title under Warner’s captaincy and have achieved ‘Orange Cap’ three times. Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their last league match on 3 November against Mumbai Indians. This match will be played from 7.30 pm. All teams will play two matches against each other during the league round, so all teams will play a total of 14 matches.

The player Country Roll David Warner (Captain) Australia Batsman Kane williamson New zealand Batsman Manish Pandey India Batsman Virat Singh India Batsman Priyam garg India Batsman Abdul samad India Batsman Abhishek Sharma India Batsman Michelle marsh Australia Allrounder Fabian Allen West indies Allrounder Vijay Shankar India Allrounder Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan Allrounder Rashid Khan Afghanistan Allrounder Sanjay Yadav India Allrounder Bhuvaneshwar Kumar India Bowler Khalil Ahmed India Bowler Sandeep Sharma India Bowler Siddharth Kaul India Bowler Billy Stanlake Australia Bowler T. Natarajan India Bowler Shahbaz nadeem India Bowler Johnny Bairstow England Wicket-keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha India Wicket-keeper-batsman Srivasta Goswami India Wicket-keeper-batsman

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s strong side:

Sunrisers have two big strengths – their top order and their bowling. The opening pair of David Warner and Johnny Bairstow were revealed in IPL 2019. This left-right-handed pair can collapse any bowling attack. Captain Williamson’s coolness is amazing. He is truly a top order batsman. Manish Pandey is the strong striker as the number 4. Although he could not show consistency last season, his performance improved as the tournament progressed. The team has the most outstanding bowlers in the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The 30-year-old bowler has not played a professional match since the T20 series against the West Indies in December 2019. They have to work on their fitness. He is accompanied by Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi and Siddharth Kaul. Despite this, the Sunrisers’ bowling power is hidden in their spinners. Rashid Khan is considered the world’s most dangerous bowler of T20. With him Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem and Fabian Allen are enough to surprise the opposition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s weak side:

Volatility in the middle order is his biggest weakness. The team relies too much on David Warner and Johnny Bairstow. The Indian players on which the team has invested need to be frozen. Manish Pandey has proved his abilities. Vijay Shankar is also an important player. He too will have to contribute in the final phase of the innings. Young Priyam Garg and Virat Singh are starting their careers in the team. The team also has high hopes from them. The team collapses in times of crisis due to lack of options in the middle order. If they find a consistent performer in the middle order, then there can be a big change in the team. Fabian Allen should get a chance in some matches.

Support staff of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Head Coach- Trevor Ballis

Assistant Coach – Brad Haddin

Bowling Coach- Muttiah Muralitharan

Mentor- VVS Laxman

Fielding Coach – Biju George

Physio – Theo Kapakoulakis

Physical Trainer – Mario Villavarayan

Performance Analyst- Srinivasa Chandrasekaran