IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the current season of the Indian Premier League due to hip injury. Today the franchise has also confirmed his exit. In place of Bhuvi, 22-year-old left arm fast bowler Prithvi Raj Yara has got entry in the team. SRH has given information about this news by tweeting.

Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted, “Update! Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out of Dream 11 IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a quick recovery. Now he is replaced by Prithvi Raj Yara for the rest of the season. Is included in. “

Update 🚨 Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of # Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season.#OrangeArmy #KeepRising – SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 6, 2020

Significantly, Bhuvi was injured in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, October 02. At that time it was reported that he had hip injury. Bhuvi was in so much pain during the match that he had to go out of the field from the middle of bowling. After this, Khalil Ahmed completed his over. However, Hyderabad won in the end in this match.

For this reason, he could not take part in the match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Bhuvi’s injury was described by captain David Warner as a major loss for the team.

Prithvi Raj Yara’s cricketing career

Prithvi Raj Yara, a 22-year-old left arm fast bowler, plays for Andhra in domestic cricket. He has played 11 first class matches so far, in which he has 39 wickets to his name. Apart from this, Yara has taken 15 wickets in 9 matches of List A. At the same time, he has four wickets in three matches of T20 cricket.

Prithvi Raj Yara has played for Kolkata

For your information, let us know that Yara was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team last year. Kolkata gave him a chance to play two matches, in which he has one wicket to his name. In the IPL, Yara has scored at an economy rate of 11.4. Interestingly, Yara made his IPL debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad.