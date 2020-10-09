The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is very different in many ways. The IPL is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. This year, all the teams and associated support staff in IPL have to live in bio-bubble. There are only a few players who have come to the UAE with their families, most of them have come alone to play IPL. Like every year, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner’s family is not present with him during the IPL this year. Meanwhile, David Warner has shared a post about the fitness of his wife Candice, the caption he has written will definitely win your heart.

While sharing some pictures of his wife on Instagram, Warner wrote, ‘I cannot say in words how proud I am of my wife Candice Warner. Staying away from my house, she is not only taking care of three children but is also constantly training every day. Some photos that show what Candice is doing and also what you can achieve if you follow a routine. To this, Candice wrote in response, ‘Thank you darling. I want to set an example and show my daughters that nothing is possible with hard work. You’ve set such a high bar, I’m just trying to get there, love you. ‘

On this post, a comment from Sunrisers Hyderabad’s official account reads, “This is a Serious Couples goal. The fit family stays strong and is happy”. The Sunrisers Hyderabad team defeated Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs on 8 October and reached the third position in the point table. Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 201 for six in 20 overs, in response, Kings XI Punjab were reduced to just 132 runs in 16.5 overs.