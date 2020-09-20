Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner hopes that the young players of his team will be able to turn their talents into performances in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. He said that if these players are able to achieve the rhythm at the beginning of the season then things will be easy. Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their campaign in this season of IPL against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. Warner has asked the players of the team to play freely without worrying about win-loss.

Warner told the media online that we will try our best to do well in this and if it does not, we will work on our strategies again and try to go a long way in the IPL. The captain, who won the IPL title in 2016, said that every team has the right mix of world class foreign players and the best Indian players. The balance in all the departments of our team is quite good.

He said about the young players of the team that they need to go to the field and enjoy their game, there is no need to take things more seriously. If you get angry you will repeat the mistakes again. He said that it is a good thing to have so many young players in the middle order of the team. Hopefully, they will turn their talents into performances. This Australian player is happy to have veteran Kane Williamson in the team.

He said that we have experienced players like Kane, (Johnny) Bairstow, Vijay Shankar. We have to do well. When asked about the new head coach Trevor Bellis, Warner said he helped create a relaxed atmosphere. He said that the best thing is that he is very comfortable, takes responsibility for the performance of the team. He is of a calm mind and his presence makes the surrounding environment relaxed.

