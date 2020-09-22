In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 runs in their opening match. SRH all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was injured during this match. According to a source related to the team, Marsh may be ruled out of the 13th season of IPL due to this injury, although no official statement has been received from the team regarding this. Marsh suffered a heel injury during the match against RCB.

During the match, captain David Warner handed Marsh the ball for the fifth over, but he could not bowl after four balls. Marsh came out to bat despite the injury. In fact, on the second ball of his over, Aaron Finch was twisted in the direction of stopping the drive. Despite this, he bowled two more balls, but after that he could not bowl. After this, Marsh got down to bat at number 10 and saw how much pain he was in.

A source associated with the team told PTI, “It is a serious injury, I cannot say for sure whether he will be able to play in a match now.” If Marsh does not play in the tournament further, it could be a big blow to SRH. Mohammed Nabi could get a place in the playing XI when Marsh is out. After the match, Marsh was praised by captain David Warner. He said, ‘This injury does not look right. He showed great courage and came out to bat despite the pain.